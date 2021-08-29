e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 02:08 PM IST

Mumbai University UG Admission 2021: Third merit list to be declared tomorrow on mu.ac.in; document verification and online fees payment from September 1

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai University UG Admission 2021: Third merit list to be declared tomorrow on mu.ac.in | PTI

Mumbai University UG Admission 2021: Third merit list to be declared tomorrow on mu.ac.in | PTI

Advertisement

Mumbai University (MU) will release the third merit list for degree college admission into various courses for the academic session 2021-22 on August 30, on its official website- mu.ac.in. The second merit list was declared on August 25.

You can check the merit list online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website- mu.ac.in.

Step 2: Click 'Mumbai University Admission 2021' link

Step 3: Key in your credentials

Step 4: Click 'submit'

Step 5: The merit list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for further reference

The first merit list for University of Mumbai degree college admissions was announced on August 17, 2021.

For the third merit lists the document verification and online payment of fees will be held from September 1 to 4 respectively.

The pass percentage rose by 8.97 per cent this year in the HSC exam results announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Last year, the pass percentage was 90.66.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) had earlier instructed all higher education institutions to begin classes for UG students from October.

ALSO READ

Mumbai FYJC admissions: Students opting for colleges near home

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 02:08 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal