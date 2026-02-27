 Mumbai University Forged Documents Case: BKC Police Register FIR Against Woman For Submitting 10 Fake Mark Sheets
BKC police have registered an FIR after Mumbai University detected ten forged BSc and MSc academic documents allegedly submitted by a woman for verification. Discrepancies in mark sheets and certificate records led to the complaint.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 03:38 AM IST
article-image
BKC Police file FIR after Mumbai University uncovers forged BSc and MSc certificates during academic verification | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Feb 26: The BKC police have registered an FIR against Afrin Fakhare Alam Khan for allegedly submitting ten forged academic documents to the University of Mumbai for verification.

The complaint, filed by Assistant Registrar Vikas Sudhakar Daware of the Examination and Evaluation Department at the Kalina campus, led to the case being registered on February 24.

Discrepancies during scrutiny

In May 2025, Afrin approached the department claiming she had completed a BSc and an MSc in Biochemistry and presented photocopies of her mark sheets and certificates. Officials found discrepancies during scrutiny and directed her to apply through the university’s online verification portal.

On May 28, 2025, she uploaded ten documents, including TY BSc (Sem V and VI, 2021–22) mark sheets, MSc (Sem I–IV, 2022–24) mark sheets, and corresponding passing and degree certificates.

Further checks revealed that mark sheets purportedly issued by St Xavier’s College did not tally with institutional records, leading officials to suspect that the documents were fabricated. A second level of verification further confirmed that the documents were forged.

Detailed checks revealed mismatched seat and certificate numbers, with several entries untraceable in official databases. Institutional verification confirmed the documents were fabricated, prompting police action.

Following this, senior university officials were informed and a formal complaint was lodged with the police.

