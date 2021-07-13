Mumbai University declares final year BMS sem 6 results

The University of Mumbai (MU) declared the results of third year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) session 6 examination on Tuesday on the website of the university http://www.mumresults.in/. Out of 16,481 students who appeared for the examination, 13,425 students have successfully passed this examination leading to a pass percentage of 97.20 percent.

The last semester examination of final year BMS course was conducted in April 2021 via online mode. MU said, "Many students of BMS course go abroad to pursue higher education so this result is important for them. We have issued confidential results to these students in order to avoid any delay in their admission to foreign universities. BMS is the second most followed course in the Commerce stream after Bachelor of Commerce (BCom)".

Till date, the university has announced 45 results for the summer session. Along with BMS, BE session 8 (Production Engineering), MSc (Research) and BSc Session 5 (Computer Science) results were announced on Tuesday.