Mumbai: Unidentified accused booked for ATM fraud

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, on Monday, around 70 account holders alleged fraudulent ATM withdrawals worth almost Rs 20 lakh from the Juhu Tara Road branch of the Union Bank of India.

The bank official approached Santacruz Police and registered a case of cheating against an unidentified accused, who withdrew money using fake debit cards.

However, police are yet to identify the accused and make the arrests. Police said, majority of the victims got ATM withdrawal alerts between midnight and 6.15am. Bank manager V Subha confirmed that the transactions had occurred and her staff was collecting the victims’ data.

Police are collecting data on how much amount was withdrawn and the investigation will speed up once the bank provides comprehensive data and CCTV footage.

