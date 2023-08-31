Mumbai: Underground Metro Blasting At Mantralaya Goes Out Of Control

Ateeq Shaikh

Controlled blasting for underground Mumbai Metro 3 line went wrong on Thursday afternoon within the state secretariat’s compound, when a few stones flew damaging a couple of cars and a window of Mantralaya.

The underground metro line is being constructed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) with a plan to connect Cuffe Parade with Aarey in the Western suburbs. The opening of the entire corridor has been split into two phases.

“Incident occurred at around 2 pm, while controlled rock blasting work was underway. A few stones flew outside the construction zone. Neither there were any casualties or injuries in the incident. One window pane of Mantralaya and a couple of cars sustained damage,” said an eye witness at the construction site.

Tunnelling work for Vidhan Bhavan metro station has been completed and construction of entry – exit access points has been in progress.

“Excavation work of entry/exit of Mantralaya subway is in progress. During the construction work, controlled blasting is being done to break hard rock. Blasting work has been going on for quite some time without any problems. However, today some windows of Mantralaya got damaged during this operation. We assure that MMRC conducts its work with all due diligence. We will review the work till then. We are stopping controlled blasting work at the subway near Mantralaya and work will be restarted only after causes are studied and corrective action is taken,” said an MMRC spokesperson in a statement.

At the entrance of the location, a warning note indicates 'Blasting Area. Keep Out'. Larsen & Toubro is carrying out the civil works and this particular subway is scheduled for completion in November this year.

The Marine Drive police has registered a case against the contractor for negligence and booked those involved with the work at this particular construction site.

Larsen & Toubro did not respond to a query sent on the incident.

As per plans, Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex section of the underground metro line will be ready by December 2023 or January 2024 and the balance portion up to Cuffe Parade is scheduled for completion only in June 2024.

Read Also Mumbai: MMRDA Empowers Metro Development With Strategic Team Leaders

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)