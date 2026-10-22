Mumbai: Underground Churchgate–Virar Rail Link On Western Railway’s Radar; Awaits Railway Board Funds

Western Railway is awaiting Railway Board funding to begin a feasibility study for a proposed underground suburban rail network between Churchgate and Virar | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: An underground suburban railway network between Churchgate and Virar is being considered by Western Railway, but the proposal is yet to move to the feasibility study stage as the Construction Department awaits fund sanction from the Railway Board. If the project is found feasible, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared, a senior railway official said.

Proposal Awaits Railway Board Funding

The proposal follows a letter dated March 3, 2026, which called for conceptualising an underground suburban railway network between Churchgate and Virar and submitting a proposal for a Feasibility Study (FLS).

The matter was recorded during the Railway Minister’s visit to Ahmedabad. The immediate step is to examine whether such a network can be developed before moving towards detailed planning and implementation.

“Once the funds are sanctioned, we will start the feasibility study. If the project is found feasible, the DPR will be prepared,” a senior railway official said. The proposal is at an early stage, and no timeline for the study or construction has been announced.

Western Railway Operates 1,414 Daily Services

The plan comes against the backdrop of heavy suburban traffic on Western Railway, which currently operates 1,414 services daily. With Mumbai’s suburban network carrying a large number of commuters, the possibility of underground connectivity raises questions about capacity expansion, land availability, construction costs and the integration of new infrastructure with the existing railway system.

MRVC Examines Two Underground Corridors

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is also examining underground suburban connectivity on two corridors: Churchgate–Virar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)–Parel, through the agency Padeco.

However, the study is still underway, and the report has not yet been submitted. According to a senior official, MRVC and the agency recently held a meeting to discuss the work, during which the corporation sought additional details from the consultant. The study is expected to take more time before its findings are available.

Separate Studies To Determine Feasibility

The two initiatives are separate exercises, and their progress will depend on the completion of the respective studies and the assessment of their feasibility. While Western Railway is awaiting funds to begin its proposed feasibility study for the Churchgate–Virar corridor, MRVC is working on its own assessment of underground connectivity.

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Underground Network Could Expand Capacity

For commuters, an underground suburban network could potentially offer another route to expand rail capacity in a city where space for new surface infrastructure is limited.

However, the proposal remains at a preliminary stage. The feasibility study, once sanctioned, will be crucial in determining whether the idea can move beyond conceptual planning to a detailed project proposal.

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