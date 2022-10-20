Mumbai: UN chief pays tribute to martyrs of 26/11 terrorist attacks, 'fighting terrorism must be global priority' |

Mumbai: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said fighting terrorism must be a global priority. Speaking after paying floral tributes to martyrs of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai at Taj hotel, Guterres also said that no cause can justify terrorism of any kind.

People need to recognise the diversity and richness of cultures to stay together, Guterres said. "Terrorism is absolute evil and has no place in today's world. No cause and no incident can justify terrorism,” Guterres said.

"One of my first acts after becoming Secretary General was to establish an office for counter-terrorism to cooperate, guide and prepare countries in the fight against terrorism," he said.

"This office is fighting against the roots of violent extremism. Be it religion or ethnicity or beliefs, no reason can justify violent extremism," he said. Describing the 26/11 terror attacks as one of the most barbaric acts of terrorism in history, Guterres said the 166 victims of the attacks are "heroes of our world".

"I wantto express my deepest condolences to the family and friends and to the people of India and also those from other parts of the world who lost their lives," he said. Guterres landed in Mumbai on Wednesday shortly after midnight via a commercial flight. He was greeted by senior Maharashtra government officials on arrival.