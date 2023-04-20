Mumbai: Uddhav demands fair inquiry into Kharghar tragedy, accuses govt of using faith for politics

File Photo

Mumbai: Former CM Uddhav Thackeray came down heavily on the government over the Kharghar tragedy and demanded a fair inquiry in the incident.

Talking to the media, Uddhav said, “We have conducted two Vajrmuth rallies in the evening and we will organise all the rallies at night only. A fair inquiry must be initiated in the Kharghar tragedy and all should know what action will be taken against the organisers. Otherwise, only inquiry drama will happen and nothing will come out of the inquiry.”

“The faith of Appasheb's followers was used for politics,” Uddhav alleged.

"Real death toll hidden"

“I heard that the real figure of death is being hidden. That is why I am asking for a fair inquiry. if we don't take action now, then such incidents may happen in future also,” said Uddhav.

“Where is Sudhir Mungantiwar? He is the cultural minister. Why didn't he meet the injured people or relatives of the deceased,” Uddhav asked.

MNS chief backs Shinde

Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray came forward in the defence of the government and CM Eknath Shinde. “There were many deaths during Covid-19 period due to negligence. The culpable homicide section can be applied to Uddhav Thackeray, because he was CM at that time. no one should politicise the Kharghar issue, whatever had happened was unfortunate.”

“The programme should not have been organised in the afternoon. If Appasaheb would have called on Raj Bhavan and felicitated there, then such mishap didn't have happenm” said Raj Thackeray.