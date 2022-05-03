Mumbai: UDD urges BMC to submit report on MCGM Art and Culture Committee

Urban Development Department (UDD) of the State government has asked BMC Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal, to submit a report or his remark on the letter submitted by former Shivsena corporator, Amey Ghole, requesting to cancel the MCGM Art and Culture Committee and hand over the charges to any Deputy Municipal Commissioner or Assistant Municipal Commissioner.

MCGM Art and Cultural committee look into regulating, installing and maintenance of Artworks in public places. It comes under the Municipal Commissioner.

In February, Ghole had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and UDD to cancel the Art and Cultural committee. He claimed that the committee was not active for several years and didn’t accept any proposals about the beautification of chowks and public places.

Ghole in his letter stated, “Committee Chairman Mr Jha hasn't put any beautification proposals in several years and didn't accept any proposals from corporators saying this is not the work of corporators or any ward officer of MCGM.”

While speaking to FPJ, Ghole said, “My adjoining ward corporator had submitted a proposal of construction of a sculpture on the street. The height of the said proposed sculpture was six feet. Thereafter, the committee suggested making it to four feet. When we made necessary changes to the plan, the committee refused to accept it. When we met the Chairman separately, he said it is not the work of corporators or any assistant Commissioner. It should be done only through CSR funding.”

“If corporators are ready to give funds then what is the problem?” he added.

Commissioner Chahal refused to comment on the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 11:59 PM IST