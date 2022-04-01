Mumbai: Uber rides to cost more, company hikes fares by 15 percent

Comfortable travel by road just got expensive. Just days after applying for a license, Uber has increased fares by 15 percent on average. However, Ola hasn't announced any hike. The reason for this fare hike is the continuous rise in petrol and diesel prices, though CNG prices dropped by Rs 6 per kg.

This comes at a time when the Transport Department capped surge pricing at 1.5 times of the fares of black and yellow taxis. The last hike for aggregator cabs took place in mid-2021.

Good thing is that the drivers have been asked to keep the air conditioning facility inside the cab all the time during the journey. According to officials from Uber, the fare hike came in place on April 1. Sources said that they have assured a minimum average hike of 15 percent in their earnings, which might differ during peak and non-peak hours. This would also increase the base fare as well.

Explaining the hike, Uber officials said that if the fare that drivers earned for a BKC to Phoenix Mall in Lower Parel ride, was Rs 89 for this 3kms route until now; the revised earning of the driver would be Rs 106 which is an 18 percent rise. This will depend on the traffic as well. Likewise completing 36 km journey from Oberoi Mall in Goregaon to Gateway of India will be Rs 488-490 or so which otherwise would have cost Rs 400 or so for the passenger.

“We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, Uber is raising trip fares in Mumbai by 15%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed," said Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

The drivers, who have been demanding fare hikes for a long now, claimed that Uber has promised these new fares without any deduction of commission on the same. The base earnings assured on UberGo is Rs 105, Uber Premier is Rs 140 and Uber XL is Rs 190.

The driver association, however, have stated that long-distance journeys will be cheaper. "What we understand is that the per-minute charge will drop and it will not benefit in long journeys,” said an Uber cab driver, who did not want to be named. Mumbai has one of the highest fuel prices in India — one litre of petrol was priced at ₹116.86, while one litre of diesel was available at ₹101.08 Compressed natural gas (CNG) is at Rs 60 per kg.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 09:32 PM IST