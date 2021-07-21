Mumbai: Two traffic cops fill potholes in Mulund to ease congestion; see pics

Mumbai: Apathy of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in filling the potholes in Mulund area resulted in two traffic policemen swinging into action and doing the deed instead. The incident occurred around Tuesday noon when two traffic constables took the spades and filled the potholes to ease the traffic congestion leading to a major snarl at Mulund Check Naka.

According to a senior traffic official, a huge queue of vehicles causing congestion was reported on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) road near Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mulund. When two constables attached to Mulund traffic division-- Sanjay Wagh and Sahebrao Chavan, reached the spot to inspect, they observed that two major potholes right in the middle of the LBS Road, were causing congestion.