Mumbai: Two traffic cops fill potholes in Mulund to ease congestion; see pics

Mumbai: Apathy of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in filling the potholes in Mulund area resulted in two traffic policemen swinging into action and doing the deed instead. The incident occurred around Tuesday noon when two traffic constables took the spades and filled the potholes to ease the traffic congestion leading to a major snarl at Mulund Check Naka.
According to a senior traffic official, a huge queue of vehicles causing congestion was reported on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) road near Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mulund. When two constables attached to Mulund traffic division-- Sanjay Wagh and Sahebrao Chavan, reached the spot to inspect, they observed that two major potholes right in the middle of the LBS Road, were causing congestion.
The constables alerted the control room and informed the BMC T-ward as well, but to no avail. There was ongoing work of a bridge nearby with the materials present on the spot, but the workers were not there amid heavy rain. Traffic constables Wagh and Chavan then decided to fill the potholes themselves and took the debris of the bridge work, put it in the carrier and filled the potholes.
"We informed the T-ward of the BMC, and told them that if they don't address the issue, we will be compelled to do it ourselves. On Tuesday when there was a major traffic snarl, our personnel did the needful and got the pothole filled to ensure there is a smooth vehicular movement," said Narendra Talegaonkar, senior inspector of Mulund traffic division.
The incident was posted by a Twitter user on the social media site, wherein the efforts of constable Wagh and Chavan were highly appreciated. Another user, Pratham, commented, "We never appreciate and thank enough @MumbaiPolice for always being there for people.. @nitin_gadkari @mybmc people are paying toll for using this so called LBS marg.. there's not even a stretch of kilometers without potholes.."
Meanwhile, Ramesh Mulchandani, a Twitter user said, "Work of corporation is done by Traffic police, Great job! Police should file cases on Officials for such bad condition of roads."
