Mumbai: Two Romanian nationals held for duping people by skimming ATM cards

Mumbai: The North region cyber police arrested two Romanian nationals for allegedly duping people by cloning their cards. The accused identified as Miyu Ruchinal, 48, and Budai Romana, 36, installed skimmer devices in ATM centres in the Western Suburbs and were stealing data of customers, said cyber police officials.

Investigations into a complaint registered by a man who was duped of Rs 6 lakh in January this year had revealed that someone had installed a skimmer device at an ATM centre and had later cloned his ATM card to withdraw money from his account, said cyber police officials.

The police through their persistent investigation managed to identify the vehicle that the accused frequently used, and tracked it to Lokhandwala complex in Kandivali. Last week, police officials followed the vehicle and apprehended Ruchinal as he was about to enter an ATM centre in Malad. Ruchinal’s physical search yielded in police officials seizing a skimmer device, a micro camera and blank cards.

The police then raided his house in Lokhandwala Complex and arrested Romana. From the house, police officials seized multiple gadgets including laptops, hard drives, skimmer devices, blank cards and micro cameras.

According to the police, both Ruchinal and Roman were using the modus operandi to dupe people of their money since the last couple of months. The accused were produced before a court on Sunday and remanded to police custody for two days. Cyber police officials are now in the process of analysing their bank account details to find out how many people were duped by the two foreign nationals.