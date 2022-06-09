Mumbai: Two murders reported in Mulund in 24 hours | Photo: Representative Image

Two cases of murder were reported in Mulund in eastern Mumbai over the last 24 hours. While a 28-year-old history-sheeter was lynched to death after being caught stealing near the Tansa pipeline on Wednesday morning, a 29-year-old man was killed in a drunken brawl that erupted during his birthday celebrations in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to the Mulund police, the first murder was reported at around 5.30 a.m. near the Sonapur stretch of the Tansa pipeline on Wednesday. The police said that the labourers working on the repair and maintenance of the pipeline are currently staying in makeshift huts near the site itself and one of them woke up to find a man inside his hut, trying to steal his cell phone. He raised an alarm and caught the man, later identified as Mohammed Rafique (28). Other labourers, too, woke up and came rushing to investigate. Rafique was searched and was found to have already stolen two cell phones, which were found on his person.

The labourers proceeded to assault Rafique with their bare hands as well as bamboo sticks, while one of them called the police control room to report that they had caught a thief red handed. The information was relayed to the Mulund police station and a team was rushed to the spot.

“We rushed Rafique to the MT Agarwal hospital, and he was later taken to the Sion Hospital, where he died during treatment,” senior police inspector Kantilal Kothimbire, Mulund police station said.

The police subsequently arrested four labourers who had assaulted him, identified as Anil Shah, Santosh Sahni, Phulo Sahani and Kapil Sharma, all of them labourers who were working on the project on a contract basis. The police said that Rafique is a history sheeter and has two past cases of burglary registered against him.

Meanwhile, the second incident was reported at the Gaushala Road in Mulund, where Nilesh Salvi (28) was celebrating his birthday with two of his friends. The trio were consuming liquor at an open ground in the area, where they all stay, and an argument erupted over some past issues during this time.

In the fight that ensued, the two accused, Javed Khan and Bhavesh Dorde, beat and stabbed Salvi. He was rushed to the Agarwal Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. Khan and Dorde were subsequently picked up from their residences and placed under arrest.

“The accused in both the cases have been charged with murder under the Indian Penal Code,” Kothimbire said.