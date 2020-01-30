Mumbai: Two injured after under-construction foot overbridge collapses in Mankhurd

On Thursday, at least two people were injured after a part of an under-construction foot overbridge collapsed in Mankhurd area. Two cars, which were passing through the area, were also damaged after a portion of the bridge fell on them.
According to news agency ANI, injured have been admitted to a hospital and the work to remove damaged portion to clear the road is underway. The incident took place in the early hours of January 30, on Mankhurd link road. The cops and administration officials are at the spot.
More details are awaited.
