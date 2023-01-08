Mumbai: Two history-sheeters buy premium mobiles with stolen debit card

Mumbai: 2 history-sheeters buy premium mobiles with stolen debit card | Representative Image

Mumbai: Two history-sheeters were arrested for allegedly illegally swiping the debit card of a senior citizen and shopping two mobile phones worth Rs 1.14 lakh.

The duo were identified as Rajesh Jaiswal, 28, and Afzal Nazir Pathan, 27, who have nine theft cases against them, said Sahar police station Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Govilkar.

Quoting the senior citizen, the police said that the duo stole his purse which had a debit card and also the password scribbled on it. The police contacted the bank to get details of the illegal transactions.

Besides, the CCTV had also captured both of them while swiping the card and purchasing the mobile phones from different shops in Jogeshwari.