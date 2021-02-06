Mumbai: Two held with cannabis in Kandivali

In two separate incidents of contraband seizures, Mumbai Police Crime Branch's Anti Narcotic Cell arrested two people in Kandivali area. Police have seized a total of 47 kilograms of Cannabis from the duo valued at over ₹9 lakh. Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act.

According to police sources, the Kandivali unit of ANC received a tip-off that a woman was to arrive at Ali Talav Road in Malad (W), following which police laid a trap and saw a woman standing with two bags. Acting on this information, police intercepted the woman and frisked her. During frisking, police found 24 kilograms of Cannabis valued at ₹4.8 lakh. The accused was identified as Shahida Shaikh, 30. Police booked her under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. She was produced in a local magistrate court and was remanded in police custody till February 12.

In another case, police arrested a 42-year-old man, identified as Gadhadhar Panda, for the alleged possession of 23 kilograms of cannabis valued at ₹4.6 lakh. Police also said that Panda was allegedly dealing with other people, and police are trying to ascertain his contacts as well.