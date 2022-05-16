Mumbai: Two held with adulterated tea

The Mumbai crime branch has arrested two youngsters, Raju Abdul Hazar Sheikh and Rahul Sheikh, from the Sewree area and seized 430 kg of adulterated tea powder worth Rs 85,000 from them. An investigation is being conducted to determine the supply and distribution chain.

One of the accused, Rahul Abul Hazar Sheikh, 26, was caught red-handed mixing aromatic colour to tea powder. The food security officer, Laxmikant Somnath Sawale, along with his team tested it and confirmed adulteration to enhance its colour and texture. Experts said these chemicals can prove to be harmful on consumption.

An official said that so far there have been various cases of adulterated milk, cheese, paneer, and other products, but now tea powder has also made it to the list.

A police officer said, “We have recovered the product and the main investigation will begin to find out to whom it has been sold and how many people are involved in this racket.”

“A thorough investigation will be conducted and people responsible will be given appropriate punishment,” said the officer, adding that the FIR will be registered based on the final results of the lab tests and the severity of the chemicals used.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 11:37 PM IST