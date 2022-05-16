Mumbai: Two held in Dharavi woman rape case

Dharavi police have arrested two people and have cracked the case wherein a woman was allegedly raped by one of the accused, while the other accused had recorded the said act on his mobile phone, threatening the victim to make the said clip viral on social media.



The arrested persons are brothers and Vile Parle residents. While one of the accused works in a saloon, the other works as a labourer.



According to the police, on May 10, when the victim (20), was sleeping alone at home, between 4:30 pm and 5 pm, two unknown persons had entered her home, on finding her main door ajar and locked it inside. While one of the accused violated the victim at knife-point, the other accused recorded the act on his phone, threatening to make it viral on social media.



The accused later left after which the victim lodged a complaint with the police. The police then scanned footage of more than 102 CCTV cameras of the area near the crime scene and also made enquiries with several labourers working in the vicinity based on the information and description provided by the victim, police said.



"The police had come across a two-second CCTV footage in which the suspects could be seen, as per the description given by the victim. The police then worked on the information about the suspects and located them in the Irla area of Vile Parle. The suspects were taken into custody and on inquiry, they admitted to having committed the crime," said a police officer.



The accused persons were placed under arrest on Sunday and were produced before the court which remanded them to police custody till May 23.

