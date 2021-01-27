Mumbai: Two held for sexually assaulting women in separate cases

In separate cases of sexual assault on women, Oshiwara Police arrested two accused from Haryana and Rajasthan, respectively, last week. The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in their cases.

According to police sources, in the first incident, a cowshed owner had forced himself on a woman in her mid-20s and had sexually assaulted her on several occasions. Police said that the incident had occurred last year and he was arrested from Rajasthan, last week, based on his mobile location.

Meanwhile, in another incident, Oshiwara Police arrested a small-time singer for allegedly sexually assaulting and inappropriately touching a minor girl. Police said that the singer had called the minor on the pretext of a sweet, following which he sexually assaulted her. The singer, too, was arrested last week from Haryana, where he had fled to after being booked under POCSO charges.