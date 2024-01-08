Mumbai: Two Held For Cheating People With Promise Of Jobs Abroad; Fake Appointment Letters, Visas Recovered

Salman Ansari

Mumbai crime branch has arrested two members of a gang that cheated people by luring them with jobs abroad. The accused have made more than a hundred people victims of their fraud. An FIR was registered in this matter at Azad Maidan police station, which is being investigated by Unit 8 of the crime branch.

Crime branch DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said that the accused used to take money from people by luring them with jobs like welder, carpenter, plumber and helper in countries like Kuwait and Singapore and did not give them any kind of job.

Accused used to distribute pamphlets offering jobs abroad

The accused used to distribute pamphlets to people near railway stations and bus stops and through them used to offer jobs to people.

DCP Roshan said that the arrested accused have been cheating people in a similar manner since 2016. Describing the modus operandi of the accused, he said that these people used to open offices at some places and take money from the people there in the name of providing jobs. When the accused took money from 50 to 60 people, they used to close the office.

The accused used to take money from the victims and do their medical checkups, due to which people got convinced. The accused used to send visas to these people through WhatsApp.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shahid Hussain Mohammad Hussain Shaikh (39) and Mohammad Nazim Mohammad Shabbir Manihar (45). Fake appointment letters, fake visas and medical reports and other documents have been recovered from the accused. The accused are residents of Jogeshwari and Malad areas.The accused have been arrested under the leadership of Inspector in-charge Unit 8 Laxmikant Salunkhe.

₹80,000 for processing visa, other documents

Crime branch officer said that before going abroad, medical fitness is required first. Because of this, the accused first took five to ten thousand rupees and got the medical certificate made. After this, the accused used to take 80 thousand rupees from the victims for visa and other documents.

An officer said that the accused had a target of 45 days. At one place, after opening an office, people were searched for jobs abroad in the name of different companies for 45 days and after that money was taken from the people. During these 45 days, the accused used to abscond after taking money from people and giving them fake visas.

DCP Roshan told that in 2016, the first case against the accused was registered in Bhandup police station. After that an FIR was registered against the accused at Azad Maidan police station. Earlier, the accused had opened their offices under different names in Mira Road, Khar and Jogeshwari. In which around 100 people have been made victims of their fraud by the accused. The investigation so far has revealed that a fraud of approximately ₹1 crore has been committed.