Mumbai: Two booked for organising bullfight in Dombivali

The Vishnu Nagar police have registered a case against two people for organising a bullfight in Dombivli. The police took action against the bull owners and others for illegally organising the bullfight and violating the lockdown restriction by gathering a crowd who came there for entertainment.

The police said the incident came to light after a video of the bullflight went viral on a social networking site. The viral video alerted the police who investigated to find the bullfight took place on June 17, at around 9 am to 9:30 am. It was held in an open ground, near the railway track, Old Dombivli, Dombivli west.

The police said the two owners are identified as Prashant Thakur 29 and Swapnil Bhoir 22 both locals from Dombivli.

Sanjay Sable, senior police inspector, Vishnu Nagar police station confirmed about a case being registered on Monday and said, "We have registered a case against two people who are owners of the bulls. We are further investigating who all are involved in organising the event illegally."

The Vishnu Nagar police have registered a case under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian penal code and sections of the Prevention of cruelty to animal act, 1960 and sections of Maharashtra police act.