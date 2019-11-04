Mumbai: TV actress WhatsApp is hacked

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a television actress Tejasswi Prakash’s WhatsApp account has been hacked and her contacts have received obscene video calls from her number.

The incident came to light when her friends asked if anything was amiss, or whether her phone had been hacked. Tejasswi has already reported the disgraceful act to embarrass her to the Cyber Crime cell.

“I called up the Cyber Crime cell. They asked me to register a complaint at the police station near my residence in Goregaon. Since, I was shooting till around 3am, I could not go to the police station. However, I will be registering a complaint very soon.”

Surprisingly, the WhatsApp account of a co-star of the actress has been also hacked. “My friend told me that for the last three days, his WhatsApp was not working.

Interestingly, both of us are facing this issue at the same time. What is shocking and beyond my understanding is how the person still continues to send messages and make video calls.”