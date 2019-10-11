Mumbai: Trio attack a man for refusing cigarettes; Crime branch arrested

Mumbai: Crime branch on Friday arrested three people for assaulting a 25-year-old man, who declined to give them cigarettes on the previous day. The accused have been identified as Zuber Salim Khan (32), Sahil Iqbal Shaikh(30) and Shahid Shaikh (29), according to the crime branch officer, the accused have previous criminal records.

The victim Fahim Khan, was with his friends on Thursday night, when this incident occurred. The accused had allegedly demanded cigarettes from Khan and his friends, but when they refused, the trio attacked Khan and his friends in which Khan has sustained serious injuries. Khan was rushed to Rajawadi hospital, where his condition is stable.

The hospital authorities reported the incident to the local police, who rushed to the hospital and took Khan's statement. The police booked the trio under section of the Indian Penal Code, for attempting to murder (307). The crime branch unit 7, which had conducted a parallel investigation, arrested the three from Vaitagwadi in Ghatkopar. The trio have been handed over to the Ghatkopar police station.