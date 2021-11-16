Mumbai: Trial to begin today in Sakinaka rape-murder case

The trial is scheduled to begin today in the Sakinaka rape-murder case, with the court summoning witnesses on Monday. Only last week, the court had framed charges against accused Mohan Chauhan, paving the way for the trial to begin. The man had allegedly brutally raped the victim in a stationary tempo in Sakinaka after beginning to assault her on the footpath. The chargesheet in the case was filed within 18 days of the incident that took place on the night of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 10.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:09 AM IST