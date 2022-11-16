Mumbai: Trial to begin in 14-yr-old PMLA case involving Dutch national & 6 others | Representative pic

Mumbai: In the backdrop of a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) showing displeasure on the slow pace of conducting trials in PMLA cases, charges were framed by the same court on Monday in a case pending before it for 14 years since 2009.

The framing of charges paves the way for trial to begin. The case is against of Dutch national Ashok Chugani and six others. One of the accused was not present before the court in person and the procedure was performed through video conference with him where he was asked by the court if he pleads guilty to the charges. He negated the charges and chose to face trial.

