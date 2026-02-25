Mumbai Tree Transplantation Under Scrutiny: NGT Seeks Survival Data From MCGM Over Infrastructure Projects

National Green Tribunal questions Mumbai civic body over missing data on transplanted trees and their survival rates amid infrastructure expansion | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 25: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to furnish detailed data on the number of trees transplanted for infrastructure projects in Mumbai and the survival rate of those trees, observing that the civic body’s earlier affidavit was inadequate.

The direction was passed while hearing an application registered on the basis of a news report published in March 2024 about the felling of around 21,000 trees.

Affidavit found inadequate

During the hearing, the tribunal noted that MCGM had filed a reply affidavit dated December 10, 2025, providing year-wise and ward-wise details of trees planted, along with survival percentages. The civic body had also denied the correctness of the news report.

However, the bench observed that the affidavit failed to comply with its earlier order dated June 18, 2025, in which MCGM was specifically directed to disclose how many trees were transplanted and how many of them survived.

“We do not find this affidavit to be adequate,” the tribunal recorded, pointing out that the required data on transplanted trees and their survival had not been disclosed.

Parties present and next hearing

Advocates representing the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), MCGM, and the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.

(MMRCL) were present during the hearing. No one appeared on behalf of the Maharashtra Forest Department, though the tribunal observed that it did not consider the department a necessary party in the matter.

The bench also noted that it had not received any response to its earlier query dated September 25, 2025, regarding whether the tribunal should continue hearing the matter in view of proceedings pending before the Supreme Court. It directed that this issue be clarified by the next date of hearing. The matter has been posted for further hearing on April 15, 2026.

