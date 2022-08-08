Mumbai: Tree planted by Bal Thackeray falls in heavy rains, BMC officials replant it at same spot | Salman Ansari

A Gulmohar tree, planted by Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray at Dadar's Shivaji Park, was uprooted on Sunday late night. According to the BMC, the tree was planted around 25-30 years back at stone's throw from the Bal Thackeray memorial. Later, the civic body had replanted it few feet away from the existing place. On Sunday, branches of the tree were pruned. Swinging into action immediately, the BMC replanted the tree.

The memorial's grills, flooring, water pipe and electricity cables have been broken owing to the impact of tree fall. The incident has unsettled the Shiv Sena workers, who had an emotional connection with the tree.

Immediately after coming to know about the uprooting, former mayor Kishori Pednekar and Sena Group leader in BMC Vishakha Raut rushed to the spot. “During the rainy season, tree falling incidents often occur but we have a close relation to this tree. This tree gives us energy,” Pednekar said.

Meanwhile, civic officials also visited the spot and reviewed the situation. Assistant municipal commissioner Prashant Sapkale assured that the garden department has replanted the tree, given its importance.

To fix the tree, a pit was dug and fertilisers-mixed soil was applied on its root thereafter the tree was implanted in the soil.