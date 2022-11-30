Mumbai: SC decision on Aarey metro project paves way for MMRC; Tree Authority's nod a mere formality...

Representative Image

Mumbai: Supreme Court permitting Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) to seek approval from the Tree Authority to cut 84 trees at Aarey Milk Colony has come as a shot in the arm to complete the metro project. On the other hand, the environmentalists claim that they are disappointed with the ruling.

“Tree Authority is a competent body and our application for these 84 trees has been pending with them since 2019, we hope that they would consider it in the back of the apex court's order,” said an MMRC official.

Technically, with the Supreme Court not restraining the MMRC from cutting 84 trees, it has paved the way for the MMRC, and getting Tree Authority's nod looks more like a formality.

Once these 84 trees are cleared from the project's car depot site, the construction work would further gain pace to keep up with the deadline.

The MMRC has scheduled the commissioning of the first phase (Sariput Nagar to Bandra Kurla Complex) in December 2023 and the entire route in June 2024.

On the order, Stalin D. of Vanashakti, the petitioner responded, “We are disappointed. Six of our applications for an urgent hearing have not been taken up for almost two years now. The Supreme Court in a month's application by MMRC heard the matter and has passed an order."

According to Stalin, they should have been allowed to be heard entirely and not in "bits and pieces".