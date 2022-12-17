Mumbai: Trapped in movie rating ruse, woman loses Rs3.5L

Representative Image

Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman fell for hefty returns on rating and reviewing movies and recently lost Rs3.56 lakh. The Ghatkopar resident had come across a link on Telegram App that promised money for rating films. Initially, she was asked to deposit a small amount and was also given returns to earn her trust. Later, she was induced to invest more money but she ended up losing lakhs.



According to the Parksite police, the complainant received the link from a relative on Dec 1 as an opportunity to work from home. On clicking on the link, she was asked to register herself. There was a possibility to withdraw her earnings from the link itself. To begin with, she deposited Rs78,000 in two transactions to bank accounts for which details were provided.

After giving 30 ratings, she withdrew Rs1.24 lakh, including bonus and commission. Hoping that she could earn more, she ended up investing Rs3.56 lakh. This is when was suddenly unable to withdraw the money and realised that she had been duped.



She lodged a police complaint on Thursday and the police registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.



