Mumbai: 'Transit Tales' Exhibition Highlights Nalasopara’s Vital Shared Auto Network And Mobility Challenges

Mumbai/Nalasopara, May 12: A trade port in the 3rd century CE and now a bustling Mumbai suburb, Nalasopara is the subject of a new exhibition showcasing research on shared mobility and last-mile connectivity in the metropolis’ peripheral areas.

Organised by the Society for Promotion of Area Resource Centres (SPARC) in collaboration with Columbia University Center for Sustainable Urban Development, the “Transit Tales” exhibition, presented by PRISM and the Mumbai Living Lab, examines transit-oriented development through the city’s shared autorickshaw system, with a focus on Nalasopara.

The Mumbai Living Lab collaborates with government bodies, non-profits, transit operators and academic institutions to study urban mobility ecosystems. Similar chapters exist in Bogotá, Cape Town and Bangkok.

Research challenges stigma around informal transport

Based on three years of research, the exhibition seeks to challenge the stigma surrounding informal transport and advocates integrated, safe and sustainable public transit.

The study reveals that the shared autorickshaw network in Nalasopara generates a staggering ₹77 crore in annual revenue, serving as the primary first- and last-mile link for nearly half a million daily commuters.

The research team said that Nalasopara offers a window into how shared autorickshaws sustain everyday mobility in Mumbai’s expanding boundaries, providing flexible and accessible transport that is central to the suburb’s existence.

Rapid population growth increased mobility demand

Aneerudh Paul, who led the research team, said that Nalasopara witnessed nearly 25 per cent population growth over the past decade, one of the highest in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

“This is because it is the closest affordable place to live for people working in employment hubs such as Goregaon and Andheri-Kurla Road,” said Paul.

However, as the suburb expanded to the size of a medium-sized European city, formal bus networks connecting the railway station to newer townships and informal settlements failed to keep pace with commuter growth.

The shared auto network — a semi-formal system with one autorickshaw leaving the station every 10 seconds — filled this critical gap.

The system’s expansion accelerated after the Government of Maharashtra liberalised rickshaw permits in 2014.

Drivers face health and financial challenges

The study found that while the system is lucrative overall, individual drivers operate on thin margins.

The average monthly expenditure for a driver is approximately ₹36,000, with 63 per cent spent on fuel, loan repayments and maintenance.

The project also revealed a growing public health crisis among drivers, with 30 per cent reporting chronic respiratory issues caused by prolonged exposure to vehicular emissions, industrial fumes and construction dust.

The increase in heat-radiating construction has intensified “urban heat islands”, particularly in informal settlements with sparse green cover.

The study found that 25 per cent of drivers suffer from heatstroke, while in older, densely built townships with lower shade and tree cover, the figure rises to 30 per cent, said Shreya Baoni, architect and research team member.

Study stresses need for integrated planning

Beyond transport, station-side bazaars rely heavily on the constant flow of passengers who stop to purchase household essentials, creating a symbiotic relationship between vendors and drivers.

However, the lack of amenities such as drinking water, washrooms and waiting sheds highlights significant gaps in civic infrastructure.

Alex Mohan, a member of the research team, said future climate and urban planning must include the informal sector.

“If the informal transport system is integrated with formal modes such as the suburban railway, there will be basic infrastructure for people to work with dignity,” said Mohan.

Also Watch:

Nalasopara’s shared auto economy

Annual revenue: ₹77 crore

Daily trips: 500,000

Longest route: 13 km with 11 stops

Event details

What: Transit Tales: Nalasopara

When: May 10 to May 17

Where: Bajaj Gallery, Nariman Point, Mumbai

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