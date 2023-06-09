Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Is Monsoon Ready: New MMRDA Chief Dr Sanjay Mukherjee | Kishor Gayakwad/FPJ

The landmark Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) project connecting the island metropolis with the mainland is monsoon ready. Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, the bureaucrat who took charge of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) from SVR Srinivas earlier this week, visited India’s longest sea bridge for a review.

Dr Mukherjee, conducted a comprehensive inspection of the engineering marvel, including minute details about the project, to understand it.

MTHL is monsoon ready, says new MMRDA Chief | Kishore Gayakwad/FPJ

Prior to MMRDA, Dr Mukherjee was heading the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and was also privy to the planning and construction of MTHL as it connects Mumbai with Navi Mumbai.

This 22km long sea bridge has 16.5km of the component in the sea and a balance of 5.5km of structures on the land on either side.

During monsoons, due to heavy rains and imbalanced weather conditions, it’s difficult to maintain the pace of progress in the middle of the sea, hence it was crucial to be monsoon ready to complete the remainder of the project.

Dr Mukherjee undertook a review of the monsoon preparedness | Kishore Gayakwad/FPJ

A review of monsoon preparedness is crucial to prevent or mitigate any potential risks or disruptions during the rough season.

“The major part of the MTHL project lies within the sea limits. We expect a lot of stormy winds and heavy rains throughout the monsoon. As this bridge is in the vital stage of completion, we are ensuring all preparation will be done before monsoon so their ongoing operations can be performed smoothly. After a thorough review of the arrangements, I am confident in stating that the MMRDA team is fully equipped and prepared to work efficiently in any weather conditions,” said Dr Mukherjee.