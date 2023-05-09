 Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: India's longest sea bridge nearing completion
Ateeq ShaikhUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 09:53 PM IST
A milestone was achieved in the construction of the India’s longest sea bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link as on Monday night the last Orthotropic Steel Deck was launched. | FPJ
The first-of-its-kind MTHL, a 22-kilometer bridge connecting the island metropolis and the mainland, is nearing completion.

The bridge is projected to significantly cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune, as well as Mumbai and the under-construction Navi Mumbai international airport.

The bridge after completion would be able to handle 50,000-60,000 cars per day and will save one crore gallons of gasoline per year and 25,680 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

