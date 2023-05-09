Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: India's longest sea bridge nearing completion

A milestone was achieved in the construction of the India’s longest sea bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link as on Monday night the last Orthotropic Steel Deck was launched. | FPJ

The first-of-its-kind MTHL, a 22-kilometer bridge connecting the island metropolis and the mainland, is nearing completion. | FPJ

The bridge is projected to significantly cut travel time between Mumbai and Pune, as well as Mumbai and the under-construction Navi Mumbai international airport. | FPJ

The bridge after completion would be able to handle 50,000-60,000 cars per day and will save one crore gallons of gasoline per year and 25,680 million tonnes of CO2 emissions. | FPJ