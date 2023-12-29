Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Faces ₹2,192 Crore Cost Overrun Amid Delays & Missed Deadlines

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link |

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), India's longest road bridge spanning 22 kilometres, has experienced a staggering cost overrun of Rs 2,192 crore. According to Anil Galgali, a noted Right To Information (RTI) activist, the contractors have failed to meet two extended deadlines, and as of now, the project is not 100 per cent complete.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has informed Galgali that no penalties have been imposed on the contractors, even with the extensions. Although the mega project is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, there is no official confirmation from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Project expected to be completed by December 2023 end

In a document provided by the MMRDA administration to Galgali, the overall physical progress of packages 1, 2, and 3 of the project stands at 98.92 per cent, while the physical progress of package 4 is 82 per cent. The average physical progress of the entire project is 98.41 per cent. The project is projected to be completed by the end of December 2023. Galgali asserted that the increase in cost is a result of the delayed completion, placing blame on the contractors. He suggests that instead of bearing the increased cost, imposing a fine would be a more appropriate course of action.

The project is financed with a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The initial contract price for the consortium was Rs 7637.30 crores, but it has now risen by Rs 999.67 crores. The original expenditure was Rs 14712.70 crores, and it has increased by Rs 2192.73 crores.

Despite previous two extensions, project remains unfinished

The contractors missed two extensions, with the initial completion date set for September 22, 2022. The MMRDA administration granted the first extension until September 22, 2023, followed by a second extension until December 15, 2023. Despite these extensions, the project remains unfinished, as highlighted by Galgali.