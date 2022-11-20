Mumbai: Train services on Central & Harbour lines restored amid dismantling of 150-year-old Carnac rail overbridge | FPJ

The Central Railway (CR) gave a perfect example of meticulous planning by executing the dismantling of Carnac Bridge during the special traffic block.

CR has restored local train services on the Central as well as Harbour lines.

Up and Down Slow Line and Up & Down Fast Line has been restored before schedule. The first local train departed CSMT at 3.50 pm, 10 minutes before the scheduled time for Thane, passing Carnac Bridge dismantling site at 4 pm.



Meanwhile, the first train on the harbour line Panvel-Vadala local departed at Vadala 5.46 pm for CSMT and CSMT-Panvel local departed CSMT at 5.52 pm.

Taking a cue from the past blocks, an innovative planning was done to carry out the mammoth task. 100% removal of trough and slab concrete, and removal of pathways in the available corridor margins before the block day and standby cranes helped to complete the work before time.

Up & Dn Slow line and Up & Dn fast line restored before schedule.

First local train departed CSMT at 15.50 hrs for Thane passing Carnac Bridge dismantling site at 16.00 hrs



— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 20, 2022

Harbour line also restored.

First train on harbour line Panvel-Vadala local departed at Vadala 17.46 hrs for CSMT and

— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 20, 2022

Here's how the Central Railway completed the task

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said, "It was a huge and challenging task as traffic on all lines and CSMT station were completely shut. The extensive preparatory work, innovative scheme, meticulous planning and coordination with local civic bodies enabled us to complete this enormous task ahead of schedule. Deployment of multiple large-capacity cranes and other machinery with extensive manpower and teamwork facilitated expeditious completion of the work. This mega traffic block was also utilised to carry out a large number of other maintenance works of the track, OHE and signalling in shadow block which saved Railways about 900 hours of the future block period."

To avoin inconveniences to passengers, the block helpdesks were provided at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Byculla, Dadar, Thane, Vadala Road and Panvel, Nasik, Pune and other major stations. These helpdesks are manned by Ticket checking staff aided by RPF and station staff. Extra reservation/cancellation counters were also opened at important stations and additional ATVM facilitators have been pressed into service for the benefit of passengers.

Besides continuous announcements regarding short origination, termination, rescheduling of mail/exp trains and information on suburban trains were made. Information about the block and its repercussions were published in newspapers and electronic media like news channels and FM channels well in advance and widely circulated through bulk SMS and through official social media handles of Central Railway like Twitter, Facebook, Koo, YouTube and Instagram.