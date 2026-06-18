Mumbai Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Injured As Allegedly Rashly Driven Electric Car Crashes Near Mogubai Market In Vile Parle East | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 41-year-old woman was killed and two others injured after an electric car allegedly driven rashly rammed into parked two-wheelers near Mogubai Market on VS Khandekar Road, Station Road, Vile Parle East, on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kinjal Hiren Shah. The injured, Nirmala Dojiya and Premji Dojiya, are undergoing treatment at Gavde Hospital, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred between 4.30pm and 5pm. The car, bearing registration number MH-01-DX-9125, was driven by Vilas Shridhar Gavhankar, 44, a chauffeur by profession.

Police said Gavhankar allegedly lost control and crashed into three motorists standing near the market area. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident and determine whether negligence or any other factors contributed to the crash.