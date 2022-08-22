Mumbai: Traffic woes despite scanty rainfall, continues

Mumbai: Traffic snarls in the city despite scanty rains | Twitter

The city’s traffic condition on Monday seemed a bit oddball and yet stressful to many of the commuters traveling via vehicles.

Despite scanty rainfall in the past couple of days, there seems no respite for Mumbaikars in the traffic area. Commuters travelling via the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), which connects Mumbai and Thane – from Byculla to Majiwada Junction in Thane – had a high amount of traffic congestion.

People travelling from the Kanjurmarg area were stuck for over 50 minutes due to long lines of traffic in the early hours of Monday. “I wanted to travel towards Dadar so I started early from home but got stuck near Kanjurmarg, next to the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR). Maybe something had happened, but we were stuck for more than an hour, whereas we were supposed to reach in 20 minutes or so,” said a commuter residing in Mulund.

Similarly, on the Aarey Bridge, a truck breakdown was reported in the middle of the road due to which many vehicles started piling up. “The movement is slow even after three hours at Goregaon east, Western Express Highway (WEH) southbound. Its bumper-to-bumper traffic from Oberoi Junction to NESCO (halted traffic) to JVLR flyover,” said a Twitter user tagging the Mumbai Traffic Police. Meanwhile, another Twitter user asked, “It seems funny that due to just one truck breakdown, people have to face traffic issues? Why can’t be it towed and moved aside? What is our RTO doing? By the time just a challan must have been cut? Is there any officer deployed to clear the path or traffic?

Meanwhile, the traffic authorities claim that the truck was cleared by them immediately after getting the information.

Interestingly, there was a new reason for traffic jams apart from bad roads and rains. A herd of buffaloes was seen parading the Goregoan connecting flyover in the afternoon which led to traffic congestion in the northbound direction.

The traffic authorities claim to have gotten the situation under control as those buffaloes made their way out by themselves. Commuters on the other hand were rather amused by the sight of buffaloes roaming freely on a highway. “I was travelling on the adjacent road so I was not affected but it was amusing to see animals roaming so freely. It would not be so amusing to the people who were in a rush, stuck between the traffic, honking their way out to the poor animals,” said Rajesh Uchale, a resident of Vakola.

Other areas like Mankhurd, too, had a bad traffic day on Monday. As per the Traffic Police, the reason for slow vehicular movement at the Mankhurd Railway Bridge was a ‘landslide’. Along with the landslide, the traffic movement was slow here due to ‘bottleneck lane and metro work’, said the traffic police.

Other areas like Saki Naka, Marol Naka, Mulund Toll Naka, Khairani Road, JVLR flyover, and Teachers Colony WEH, too, experienced traffic congestion.