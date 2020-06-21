Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on June 21, 2020

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps, but traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads slows down the city.

The city saw bumper-to-bumper traffic after offices reopened after almost three months amid the Maharashtra government’s third phase of Mission Begin Again campaign. Thousands of vehicles were witnessed on Mumbai's Western Expressway as relaxed lockdown norms were implemented across the state.

Thousands of office goers hit the city roads in their private vehicles or in car pools to reach their workplaces, which opened after two months since the lockdown was put in place.

With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Dr Dadabhai Naorojo Road

2. J Rathod Marg/Mazgaon Road

3. M M Marg

4. NM Joshi Marg/ Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

5. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Lower Parel Railway Station

6. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Road

7. Old Cadell Road

8. Ranade Raod

9. Airport Road

10. New Link Road

11. Swami Vivekananda Marg

12. Hans Bhurga Marg/Santacruz-Chembur Link Road