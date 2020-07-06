Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on July 6, 2020

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra for the third consecutive day on Sunday and caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the metropolis.

On Saturday, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai and there were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation earlier said.

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps, but traffic snarls, illegally parked cars, and pothole-ridden roads slows down the city. A study report by IDFC Institute revealed that people travelling in the financial capital of India spend around 10 to 15 days stuck in traffic. The study report suggests that people living in Mumbai waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the worsening during monsoon season.

With this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. J Rathod Marg/Mazgaon Road

2. Dr E Moses Road

3. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg

4. NM Joshi Marg/ Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

5. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Lower Parel Railway Station

6. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Road, Naigaon

7. Ranade Raod near Dadar Station

8. Old Cadell Road

9. Mia Mohd Chhotani Raod near Mahim

10. Hans Bhurga Marg/Santacruz-Chembur Link Road

11. IC Colony Road near Dahisar