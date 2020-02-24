Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 24, 2020

Traffic snarls, roads closed and pothole-ridden roads are some of the factors that restrict people from taking out their vehicles out on streets in Mumbai. Recently, the financial capital of India was ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world.

In Mumbai a journey during rush-hour takes 65 percent longer. In Delhi it is 58 percent longer, the report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said.

"Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic," the report said.