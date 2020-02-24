Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 24, 2020

Traffic snarls, roads closed and pothole-ridden roads are some of the factors that restrict people from taking out their vehicles out on streets in Mumbai. Recently, the financial capital of India was ranked as the fourth most congested city in the world.
In Mumbai a journey during rush-hour takes 65 percent longer. In Delhi it is 58 percent longer, the report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said.
"Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65 percent extra travel time stuck in traffic," the report said.
On the other hand, another research suggests that Mumbaikars spend anywhere between 10-15 days a year simply being stuck in traffic.
According to a report by IDFC Institute, Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation only worsening during the rainy season.
Keeping this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:
1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade
2. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station
3. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station
4. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort
5. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station
6. Morland Road near Nagpada
7. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi
8. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station
9. Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road near Wadala Station
10. Old Cadell Rd/SVS Rd near Siddhivinayak Temple
11. Chunabhatti Flyover/Sion flyover near Sion Station
12. Hans Bhugra Marg/ Santacruz-Chembur Link road
