Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 21, 2020

Mumbai, often known as the city that never sleeps, when it comes to traffic flow. Research suggests that Mumbaikars spend anywhere between 10-15 days a year simply being stuck in traffic.

According to a report by IDFC Institute, Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation only worsening during the rainy season.

A report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said, "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65% extra travel time stuck in traffic."

Keeping this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuff Parade

2. Ramabai Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station

3. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station

4. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi

5. Ganpatrao Kadam Marg near Marathon Future X

6. Old Cadell Rd/SVS Rd near Siddhivinayak Temple

7. GD Ambedkar Marg/ Katrak rd

8. Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Rd near Wadala Road

9. Hans Bhugra Marg/ Santacruz-Chembur Link rd

10. Pipeline Road near Vakola

11. Narshi Natha Street in Mandvi