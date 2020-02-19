Mumbai Traffic Update: List of roads closed for repair on February 19, 2020

Mumbai, often called the city that never sleeps, when it comes to traffic flow. Research suggests that Mumbaikars spend anywhere between 10-15 days a year simply being stuck in traffic.

According to a report by IDFC Institute, Mumbaikars waste 55% of their commuting time stuck in traffic, with the situation only worsening during the rainy season.

A report prepared by location technology specialist TomTom, which also supplies maps for Apple and Uber, said, "Mumbai takes the top spot this year with drivers in the Indian city expecting to spend an average of 65% extra travel time stuck in traffic."

Keeping this in mind, we've put together a list of roads closed for repair that you can avoid taking:

1. Captain Prakash Pethe Marg near Cuffe Parade

2. Rami Ambedkar Marg near Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station

3. Frere Bridge near Grant Road Station

4. Wallace Street near Azad Maidan

5. VV Rao Marg near Nariman Point Fire Station

6. Jamshedji Tata Road near Churchgate Station

7. Sir Phirozshah Mehta Road near Fort

8. Maharshi Dadhichi Marg near JN Petit Library

9. Narshi Natha Street in Mandvi

10. Morland Road near Nagpada

11. Dr E Moses Road near Mahalakshmi

12. NM Johi Marg or Lower Parel bridge near Lower Parel Railway Station

13. Sudam Kalu Ahire Marg in Worli

14. GD Ambedkar Marg/Katrak Road near Dadar

15. Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road near Vadala Station

16. Chunabhatti Flyover/Sion flyover near Sion Station

17. Pipeline Road near Vakola

18. Phirozshah Mehta Road/Santacruz Station Road