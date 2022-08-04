Mumbai traffic update: Heavy traffic congestion in Goregaon, read details here | FPJ

Heavy traffic congestion was reported in Goregaon. Several people took to Twitter to complain about the same.

The Mumbai traffic police had informed the public of the VIP visit and any potential areas where traffic may be slower than usual on its Twitter account.

"Due to a pre-scheduled visit of a VVIP to Mumbai, tomorrow 04 August 2022 from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM between NCPA to Vashi, Eastern Freeway and between 03:00 PM to 08:00 PM NCPA to Dindoshi, Western expressway Traffic in the area will be slow," they had tweeted.

Repotedly, the traffic control department notifies the public whenever there is an emergency or a traffic jam and sometimes the commuters notifies the department directly.

Due to a planned VIP movement from 3 p.m to 5 p.m on 4th August 2022, traffic movement will be slow at Andheri to Dindoshi.



Citizens are requested to plan their commute accordingly. #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 4, 2022