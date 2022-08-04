e-Paper Get App

Mumbai traffic update: Heavy traffic congestion in Goregaon, read details here

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 06:05 PM IST
Heavy traffic congestion was reported in Goregaon. Several people took to Twitter to complain about the same.

The Mumbai traffic police had informed the public of the VIP visit and any potential areas where traffic may be slower than usual on its Twitter account.

"Due to a pre-scheduled visit of a VVIP to Mumbai, tomorrow 04 August 2022 from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM between NCPA to Vashi, Eastern Freeway and between 03:00 PM to 08:00 PM NCPA to Dindoshi, Western expressway Traffic in the area will be slow," they had tweeted.

Repotedly, the traffic control department notifies the public whenever there is an emergency or a traffic jam and sometimes the commuters notifies the department directly.

