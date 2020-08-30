Mumbai Traffic Update: As Tazia procession leaves for Muharram, here are the roads that will be affected

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all public events and congregations have been curtailed, and on Sunday, those marking Ashura - the 10th day of the month of Muharram faced the limitations.

While processions have not been allowed for the most part, the Bombay High court had recently permitted one small Tazia procession to take place on Sunday in Maharashtra. Only one procession consisting of not more than five people has been permitted, and this group will travel from the Bhendi Bazaar area of south Mumbai to a cemetery in the Mazgaon region.

To this end, on Sunday afternoon, the Mumbai police released a traffic update: