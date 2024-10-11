Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Sena UBT's Dasara Melava & Durga Visarjan In Dadar

Shiv Sainiks gathered at Shivaji Park for Uddhav Thackeray-led faction's Dussehra Melava | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an advisory for Saturday as the city prepares for two major events: The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Dussehra rally and the Durga Visarjan.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its 'Dussehra Melava' at Shivaji Park in Dadar (West), which is expected to draw a large crowd. Consequently, substantial traffic disruptions are anticipated on the Western Express Highway, Eastern Express Highway and surrounding roads. The restrictions will be in place from 9.00am until midnight on Dussehra day in the Shivaji Park area.

Details On Restrictions

SVS Road, from Siddhivinayak Mandir Junction to Kapad Bazar Junction in Mahim, will be closed to vehicles. The stretch from Raja Badhe Chowk Junction to Keluskar Marg (North) Junction in Dadar will also be inaccessible to vehicles. Motorists can opt for the LJ Road-Gokhale RoadSteel Man Junction route and then proceed through Gokhale Road. Lt Dilip Gupte Road will restrict southbound traffic from its junction on Pandurang Naik Marg.

Bal Govindas Marg, from Padmabai Thakkar Marg Junction to Senapati Bapat Marg, will have a no-entry for westbound traffic, with diversions to Manorama Nagarkar Marg. Dadasaheb Rege Road, from Senapati Bapat Statue to Gadkari Junction, will be closed, with traffic rerouted to LJ Road, Gokhale Road, and Ranade Road.