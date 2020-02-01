Mumbai traffic police introduce 'The Punishing Signal' to reduce honking

Speaking about how the experiment played out at noisy traffic signals in the city, a senior traffic police officer said, “The unnecessary honking ultimately increased the decibel levels, turning the signal red for another 90 seconds.

This meant motorists had to wait longer at the signal, and were thus ‘punished’ for their impatience. Puzzled motorists looked around to figure out what was happening. If motorists don’t want to be delayed by an extra 90 seconds at a traffic signal, they should learn traffic discipline and refrain from honking unnecessarily.”

With the video getting significant traction on social media, some netizens pointed out the practical considerations involved in such an exercise, asking how an ambulance would be given space if traffic is held up at such a ‘punishing signal’.

“I agree that there is unnecessary honking at traffic signals. But one must also understand that I could be amid an emergency or be super late to an examination,” said Shreejeet Rane, a Human Resources Manager at JLL Infra.

Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman and CEO FCB Group, said, “We have been partnering Mumbai Police for many years now. Noise pollution is a big problem in our cities. This new initiative is a fantastic creative solution for bringing about awareness and a behaviour change amongst the drivers in Mumbai.”

Appreciating the campaign, Convenor of Awaaz Foundation, Sumaira Abdulali, said, “This is the first time the police have indicated willingness to take action, and it is a global first as we have not heard of such a thing anywhere in the world. I wholeheartedly congratulate the Mumbai Traffic Police for doing something concrete to make the city roads less noisy and eventually noise-free.”

Transport expert Ashok Datar, similarly, welcomed the move and said strict action against those honking without valid reason was long overdue. “It is a great initiative, and it will compel motorists to change their behaviour. Such kind of punishment should also be rolled out for other offences like overtaking from the leftand jumping signals; it will eventually force motorists to learn to obey the traffic signals. If traffic discipline is instilled at the price of congestion, let it happen,” Datar said.

