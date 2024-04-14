Mumbai: Traffic Diversion And Road Closure For Ambedkar Jayanti On April 14

Mumbai Traffic Police | Vijay Gohil

The Mumbai Traffic Police have announced new diversion and traffic restrictions for April 14 on the occasion of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti which will attract a huge crowd to Dadar’s Chaitya Bhoomi.

A primary route in Dadar, Ranade Road, will be closed for all types of traffic on April 14, for the entire day. The SK Bole road will be made ‘one-way’ from Siddhivinayak Junction up to Portuguese Church which means from Portuguese Church to Siddhivinayak Junction will be a ‘no-entry’ point for motorists. The SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction will be closed to all types of traffic, residents can use road no 5 - Pandurang Naik Marg instead.

The Dnyaneshwar Mandir road too shall be closed - from SVS Road up to Dadar Chowpatty. All heavy vehicles, goods vehicles including tempos, except BEST buses, will be diverted from Mahim Junction via LJ Road.

The south bound traffic: The vehicular traffic from Western Express Highway proceeding towards South Mumbai are to go via Kalanagar Junction to proceed through Dharavi T Junction towards Sion railway station or Dharavi 60 Feet Road via Kumbharwada at Sion Hospital to proceed towards Dr BA Road. Another alternative is to use the Bandra-Worli Sea Link via Bandra.

The north bound traffic: Motorists from South Mumbai - Colaba or CSMT - can opt for P D’Mello Road, Barrister Nath Pai Road, Zakaria Bunder Road, RAK Road - then turn right from Matunga Arora Bridge to proceed along Sion Hospital. Or use the Worli-Bandra Sea Link towards north Mumbai.

Vehicles coming from Mahalaxmi Railway Station via Dr E Moses Road can take a right turn at Rakhangi Chowk to proceed via Senapati Bapat Road. The vehicles from the Eastern Express Highway towards South Mumbai can use the Wadala Bridge, Barkat Ali Naka, BPT Colony and opt for the Eastern Freeway to proceed.

The roads which will be a strict ‘no-parking’ zone are S Veer Savarkar Road - from Babasaheb Worlikar Junction (Century Junction) to Yes Bank. Ranade Road, Keluskar Road (south and north bond) and Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road.

The options for parking are Senapati Bapat Road from Mahim and Dadar, India Bull Finance Centre at Elphinstone, Kohinoor Square at Kohinoor Mill Compound in Dadar’s Shivaji Park, Kamgar Stadium at Senapati Bapat Road, India Bulls Centre at Jupiter Mill Compound and Five Garden RAK 4 road.

* Ranade Road will be closed for all types of traffic for the entire day

* The SVS Road from Siddhivinayak Junction to Yes Bank Junction will be closed to all types of traffic

* The Dnyaneshwar Mandir road too shall be closed - from S.V.S Road up to Dadar Chowpatty

* Portuguese Church to Siddhivinayak Junction will be a ‘no-entry’ point

No-parking zone

S Veer Savarkar Road - from Babasaheb Worlikar Junction (Century Junction) to Yes Bank

Ranade Road, Keluskar Road (south and north bond) and Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road.