Mumbai: Traffic curbs in Dadar on Angarki Chaturthi; see more details over here

On the occasion of Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi on Tuesday, huge congestion of devotees is anticipated at Shree Siddhivinayak Mandir in Prabhadevi, affecting the traffic in the vicinity, in the light of which the Mumbai Traffic Police have imposed a few restrictions.

According to the traffic notification, six roads will be affected due to the congestion-- S. Veer Savarkar Road, SK Bole Road, north and southbound arm of Gokhale Road, Kakasahen Gadgil Marg, Sayani Road, and Appasaheb Marathe Marg. Traffic restrictions will be in effect from 6am to midnight on Tuesday.

Police said there will be no entry to all types of vehicles on the SK Bole Road from Gokhale Road. Meanwhile, from Gokhale Road, there will be no entry for all types of vehicles from Datta Raul Road and NM Kale Road. From Agar Bazaar Junction, there will be no entry to any type of vehicle on SK Bole Road.

The entry on SK Bole Road will be allowed only from Siddhivinayak Junction, while there will be no entry to all types of vehicles on Shankar Ghanekar Road from Leningrad Junction.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 10:32 PM IST