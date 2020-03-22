Mumbai Traffic: Check out how green Mumbai's roads look on Google Maps thanks to Janta Curfew

On Sunday, Mumbai wore a deserted look as millions remained indoors for the voluntary 'Janta Curfew' to isolate the spread of coronavirus. With 4 positive cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.
All roads, highways, railway stations, metro-rail, mono-rail, city and State Transport Buses were deserted with people staying put at home since 7 a.m. on Sunday. Even on Google Maps no traffic jams were seen.
The Google Maps refreshes continuously based on anonymously tracked user data, satellite data and traffic sensors, which then gives traffic information. On Google Maps, when you track a route or are travelling, streets show up in green, orange and red. Green means that traffic is moving normally, while orange indicates a slowdown and red means there is a traffic jam.
The maximum city on Sunday woke up to empty markets, railway stations and roads on account of Janta Curfew. Earlier this week, the PM Modi proposed the day-long curfew between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The usually bustling western and eastern express highways and other arterial roads looked empty as people stayed in their homes to support the curfew. Same was the situation at the suburban train stations which normally see thousands of commuters jostling to get inside the overcrowded trains. State government authorities had on Saturday informed people that only those engaged in essential services would be allowed to travel in local trains, that too after checking their identity papers.
(Inputs from Agencies)
