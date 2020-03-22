Mumbai Traffic: Check out how green Mumbai's roads look on Google Maps thanks to Janta Curfew

On Sunday, Mumbai wore a deserted look as millions remained indoors for the voluntary 'Janta Curfew' to isolate the spread of coronavirus. With 4 positive cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country.

All roads, highways, railway stations, metro-rail, mono-rail, city and State Transport Buses were deserted with people staying put at home since 7 a.m. on Sunday. Even on Google Maps no traffic jams were seen.