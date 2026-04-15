Mumbai Traffic Alert: Road Diversions Announced In BKC After Beam Collapse At Metro Line 2B Site Near Diamond Market | Check Alternate Routes

Mumbai: A major traffic disruption was reported in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) after a heavy beam collapsed at the under-construction Metro Line 2B site near Diamond Market. The incident occurred during the installation of a metro bridge girder, when a mobile crane lost balance and toppled over. The girder being hoisted also came crashing down, crushing the crane beneath its weight.

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The incident has led to major traffic chaos, as BKC, which is already marred by heavy congestion, is now witnessing increased travel hassles for commuters during peak hours. According to a report by Lokmat.com, the accident at the metro construction site near Diamond Market has resulted in significant congestion, particularly near the ICICI Bank BEST bus stop signal. Google Maps showed red line on the route near the Diamond Market Road in BKC.

Traffic Diversion Announced

According to the report, vehicles heading towards Kurla have been diverted to Diamond Market Gate No. 8, and drivers are required to take a U-turn at Dhirubhai Ambani Square in BKC.

Those travelling from Kurla towards the Western Express Highway (WEH) or Bharat Nagar can take a left turn at the Diamond Market signal to reach their destination.

When Is Road Traffic Expected To Open?

While speaking to news agency PTI, MMRDA director Basavaraj MB said the road will be reopened for traffic within 3-4 hours, once the damaged crane and debris are cleared.

Reason For Beam Collapse

The MMRDA director informed that the incident occurred between 4:00 am and 4:30 am during a critical lifting operation. “As per our initial investigation, there was a gear failure in the lifting boom of one crane. After the failure, the load shifted to another crane, which caused it to tilt,” he said as quoted by PTI.

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