Mumbai: Trade Body Writes To CM For Robust Action Against Unlawful Hawker Encroachment On Footpaths

A city-based trade body Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) has written to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, highlighting the disturbance caused by hawkers. This appeal comes in the aftermath of an incident where a member of the association, 62-year-old Atul Vora, was reportedly attacked by vendors in Kandivali on March 2 in Mathuradas Lane.

Association urge action against hawkers

The association is urging action against hawkers who are unlawfully encroaching on footpaths. A non-cognisable offence was registered at the Kandivali police station on Monday.

As per Vora, he got into an argument with one of the hawkers when two women hawkers dragged him towards the mob. "I have breathing issues and as soon as I was dragged, I fell unconscious after which my neighbours saved me from the mob," said Vora.

After the incident, the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association (FRTWA) wrote to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister along with the commissioner and joint commissioner of Mumbai Police to take strong actions against the menace caused by hawkers.

Details of letter

The letter, copies of which were also sent to The Mumbai police commissioner and joint commissioner, also highlighted possession of illegal hawkers around the railway stations.

The letter said, "Such kinds of threats by illegal hawkers have to be stopped by the top authorities with political will to remove hawkers from footpaths, which is the area for pedestrians. Pedestrians are putting their lives in danger as footpaths remain occupied."

"At times, the hawkers beat up citizens and shopkeepers if they try to oppose them for illegally occupying the footpaths. Many times police complaints are filed and the non-cognisable offence is registered but the hawkers get scot-free soon,” said the letter.

The letter also mentioned about various incidents of attacks by hawkers on shopkeepers citing an attack on Shirish Gotech, a shopkeeper at Malad railway station and various incidents near the Dadar railway station.

Viren Shah, president of FRTWA, said, “Atul Vora is one of our members who has been actively involved in the campaign against illegal hawkers. The situation is the same at Malad, Dadar and across all the railway stations in the city.”

The letter further said, “We need strong action to keep Mumbaikars safe from such anti-social elements as such menace is increasing day by day. It’s high time to act and bring law and order to the city.”